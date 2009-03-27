Holbrooke On The Afpak Plan

In a press conference following Obama's speech Obama's special emissary to Afghanistan and Pakistan draws a "red line":

We have to deal with this western Pakistan problem.... [O]f all the dilemmas, problems and challenges we face, that's going to be the most daunting, because it's a sovereign country and there is a red line. And the red line is unambiguous and stated publically by the Pakistani government over and over again: No foreign troops on our soil.

Fine, then. But foreign drones raining constant death from the sky? No problem. It's just one of the many ambiguities and complexities at work in this complicated new war.

[Update: Noah Schactman actually thinks the Obama team is keeping the door open to ground forces in Pakistan. That would be quite something.]



More: Bruce Reidel on those elusive benchmarks: