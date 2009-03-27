Is The Us The Next Ussr In Afghanistan?

At the presser after Obama's speech, the Pentagon undersecretary of defense for policy Michelle Flournoy says "no":

MS. FLOURNOY: And I would just further add that there's absolutely no valid comparison between the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, which was an occupation to control a country, repress a population, install their own sort of puppet leadership. We are there to, first and foremost, combat terrorism and protect our own interests and our own people from attack. But we're also there to help the Afghan people and enable them to reclaim their country. There is absolutely no comparison that's valid between the two.

