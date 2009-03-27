Nato's Role

Earlier today I took a shot at our NATO allies for leaving us to shoulder this burden, but in the post-AfPak speech presser the Pentagon's Michelle Flourny said not so fast:

We have been engaging extensively throughout the review with our allies and our partners and we have made some very clear requests of them, not only in the military sphere, but in the training and mentoring sphere, in the capacity sphere on the civilian side, in terms of -- also in terms of financial contributions. So we are making very specific asks; we've been in consultation with them already and we expect many of those to be -- come to fruition over the next month or two.

