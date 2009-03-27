Israel Critics Take Center Stage

Oren Safdie is a California-based playwright and screenwriter.

Caryl Churchill's Seven Jewish Children: A Play for Gaza caused much controversy last month when it ran at the Royal Court Theater in London. The 10-minute play evolves in seven short monologues--dating from the Holocaust to present day Israel--where Israeli parents, grandparents and other relatives ponder out loud what to tell (or not tell) their children about their history, their country, and finally what they've become. Whereas, at the start, Jews are portrayed as victims of the Nazis, by the end they've evolved into the oppressors who righteously take pride in killing Arab children. Many inside--as well as outside--the Jewish community were outraged at the portrayal of Israelis as bloodthirsty militants. Jonathan Hoffman, a vice chairman of the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland, called the play "a libelous and despicable demonisation of Israeli parents and grandparents which will only stoke the fires of anti-Semitism."

Christopher Hart summarizes the play in his Times Of London review:

We all agree, I think, that the scenes coming from Gaza are not good. But the enormously complex reasons for such horrors are not considered here. Instead, Churchill comes across like a very minor Old Testament prophet, bewailing the Wickedness of my people Israel (Jeremiah 7:12). And the final lines, delivered by an Israeli in full rant, about how the Palestinians are "animals", how he wants to see their children "covered in blood", are simply outrageous.

But the most troubling aspect isn't that it was staged at The Royal Court Theatre in London--something to be expected--but the rush by certain "progressive" members of the Jewish community in the United States to present and discuss the play, perhaps in an effort to demonstrate how open-minded they are. Ari Roth at Theatre J in Washington DC and The New York Theatre Workshop in New York, with the participation of Tony Kushner, simultaneously announced public readings of the play--even in the face of the BBC recently declining to broadcast the play on grounds that it needed to remain impartial. "I think it would be nearly impossible to run a drama that counters Caryl Churchill's view," added Jeremy Howe, Radio 4's drama commissioning editor.