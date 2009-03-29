Obama's Speech On Detroit: What To Watch For

This morning President Obama will formally announce his plan for Chrysler and General Motors, the two ailing automakers seeking billions of dollars in additional assistance.*

But one element of the administration’s strategy leaked out on Sunday afternoon: GM CEO Rick Wagoner is history.



As a condition for extending more financial assistance, Obama demanded that Wagoner resign. The administration relayed this request on Friday. Wagoner officially stepped down on Sunday.



It would be a mistake to assume Obama thinks Wagoner or the rest of GM’s current management are solely responsible for the company’s problems. But Obama wants to transform GM, both culturally and structurally. Such a transformation necessarily begins at the top. As one expert told the New York Times, Wagoner is “a victim of problems that his predecessors did not solve, but he’s also responsible for where G.M. is today.”



Wagoner’s resignation is the big headline as I write this. But it’s safe to assume there will be more news by the time Obama is done talking on Monday morning. As you listen to what he says, and read about his administration’s intentions, here are a few things to keep in mind.



Stay clear on the meaning of “viability.” Under the terms of the rescue package that President Bush implemented back in January, the government must declare by March 31--that is, today--whether Chrysler and GM have met the criteria for “viability.” They very clearly have not, since renegotiated deals with the bondholders, the unions, and other interested parties are still pending--and the companies themselves will collapse without more infusions of govenrment money.



But viability by March 31 was a somewhat arbitrary deadline anyway, set without any clear rationale. And it’s not entirely surprising that the companies need more money, given that auto sales have deteriorated more than anybody expected even a few months ago.



The important question right now is what happens next--whether, with additional reworking of contracts and more financial support, the companies might become viable in the future. So pay close attention to Obama’s language. Does he believe there’s a future for these auto companies? Both of them or just one? And under what conditions?



Watch the union-bondholder standoff. In GM’s case, the primary (though hardly only) obstacle to re-negotiating contracts is a standoff between the bondholders and unions. Each side has dug in its heels, refusing to make further concessions until the other one does. And while I haven’t done much independent reporting on this, the emerging consensus seems to hold that the union is a lot more willing to compromise than the bondholders are.

Among those who have criticized the bondholders is Steven Rattner, head of the administration’s automobile task force. "I think bondholders are being quite difficult," Rattner told the Detroit Free Press. "I've been in many difficult discussions with bondholders and this one is certainly right up there.”