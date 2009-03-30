Gm Gets A Lifeline; Chrysler Gets 30 Days

Various outlets now have complete details on Obama's plan for Chrysler and GM, as provided in background briefings by administration officials.

The gist is pretty simple: The administration believes that GM can survive--and, indeed, thrive--with the proper restructuring, so it will provide up to 60 days of working capital as the company revamps its management and negotiates with stakeholders.

Chrysler, though, is another story. The administartion does not believe the company can ever be viable on its own. As a result, it's giving Chrylser 30 days and $6 billion in financing to work out a proposed merger with Fiat. Once the time and money run out, the administration says, Chrysler is on its own.

Note that the administration is raising the bankruptcy option explicitly, and doing so for both companies:

