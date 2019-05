Tomorrow, Barack Obama embarks on a presidential rite of passage: the first trip overseas. Traditionally, these journeys are filled with summit appearances, sit-downs with state leaders, and slews of photo-ops--and Obama's European tour, with stops in Britain, France, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Turkey, promises to be no exception. In today's TNR slideshow, we look back on American presidents' inaugural transatlantic trips.

-- Elizabeth Sher

Photo courtesy of Getty Images