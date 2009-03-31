Today At Tnr (march 31, 2009)

What Went Wrong At AIG? A New Theory For Why The Financial Giant Collapsed, by Noam Scheiber

Stop Hyperventilating: The Special Election In New York Today Is Not A Referendum On Obama! by Ethan Porter

Lingering Concerns About Obama's Plan For The Auto Industry, by Jonathan Cohn

Why The Democrats Can't Govern: A Blistering Critique Of Congressional Foolishness, by Jonathan Chait