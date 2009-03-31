Today At Tnr (march 31, 2009)

-
What Went Wrong At AIG? A New Theory For Why The Financial Giant Collapsed, by Noam Scheiber
-
The New Obama Afghanistan-Pakistan Strategy Redefines Counter-Terrorism--But It Doesn't Go Far Enough, by Andrew Exum
-
Stop Hyperventilating: The Special Election In New York Today Is Not A Referendum On Obama! by Ethan Porter
-
Five Questions For Simon Johnson: Are We Setting A Double Standard For Auto Executives? Are The Europeans In Denial? Should China Have More Influence Over The Global Economy? And More.
-
Lingering Concerns About Obama's Plan For The Auto Industry, by Jonathan Cohn
-
Why The Democrats Can't Govern: A Blistering Critique Of Congressional Foolishness, by Jonathan Chait
-
Why A Fair Solution To The Banking Crisis Is Not Necessarily The Right Solution, by The Editors
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.