Obama, Still Strong

WaPo:

The number of Americans who believe that the nation is headed in the right direction has roughly tripled since Barack Obama's election, and the public overwhelmingly blames the excesses of the financial industry, rather than the new president, for turmoil in the economy, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.



I'm surprised at how durable Obama's approval rating and support for his policies has been--despite hard times, AIG, and all the rest. Particularly for a public clueless enough to believe years after the fact that Iraq engineered 9/11, it's heartening to see an understanding that Obama is not to blame for the current crisis.



--Michael Crowley

