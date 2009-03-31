Terror In Pakistan: Send In The Drones?

WashPost on yesterday's militant attack at a police academy near Lahore



"The nexus between the militants in Punjab and in the tribal areas has been clear for some time now," Nawaz said. "Now the question is whether the government can penetrate and dismantle these networks. The army is overstretched, so we have to start dealing with the causes of militancy -- the vast gap between rich and poor, the lack of governance -- that Pakistan has neglected for so long."

I don't have a ton of confidence in Pakistan's ability to "penetrate and dismantle" these groups. Which makes you wonder how much they'll be looking to American drone attacks to help them as part of our new AfPak approach.



--Michael Crowley