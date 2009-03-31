"reconciliation" = Bad. "majority Rule" = Good.

The debate over the budget has moved to the Senate floor. And, not surprisingly, a major source of contention is the possible use of reconciliation rules to pass climate change legislation, health care, or both.

For those who haven't followed this debate, reconciliation allows the Senate to pass measures with just a simple majority, since time and amendments are limited with no possibility for filibuster. Many Democrats favor this approach; a few oppose it, as (to my knowledge) do all Republicans.

The budget proposal under consideration in the Senate has no reconcliation instructions. But the version likely to pass the House will include reconciliation orders for health care (although not climate change). That means the option will be on the bargaining table when the two chambers meet in conference committee, to work out their differences.

Just now, Republicans John Ensign (Nevada) and Judd Gregg (New Hampshire) were arguing that using reconciliation to pass reforms as far-reaching as climate change and health care would be unprecedented. In response, Democrat Barbara Boxer (California) noted that past Senates have used reconciliation to pass welfare reform as well as the sweeping tax cuts of the Reagan and Bush II eras.