All The President's Auto Men

Per my previous post, don't miss this helpful Journal write-up of the president's auto industry task force. Particularly this detail about Ron Bloom, previously an adviser to Steelworkers President Leo Gerard:

He is known as a blunt communicator. ... In a 2006 speech at a corporate turnaround conference in Scottsdale, Ariz., he described his approach to restructuring as "dentist-chair bargaining," in which the patient "grabs the dentist by the b---- and says, 'Now let's not hurt each other.'"