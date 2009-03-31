Why The Bank/auto Industry Double-standard?

Ever since Obama canned Rick Wagoner the other day (actually even before), a lot of people have wondered why the administration hasn't been nearly as tough on bank management as it's been on auto industry management. I don't think the situation is quite so neat--the banks have certainly taken a few lumps--but the question is fair enough. It does seem like the administration has less patience for the car-makers.

In response to which a reader of Josh Marshall's makes a very good point:

As a 30+ year veteran of the auto industry let me make the difference very clear; the banks can exist without the auto industry. The same cannot be said for the reverse. The automobile business from the manufacturers down to the consumers rely on banks for one reason or another.

Tough to argue with that.

Update: Jim Surowiecki has another explanation (not mutually exclusive):