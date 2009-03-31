Tnr Slideshow: Stormy Summit

Last Saturday, thousands of European activists took to the streets to protest this week's G20 summit in London. Many rallied specifically against Barack Obama, who, among other agenda items, plans to ask Europe to contribute to a global stimulus. Joe Biden defended the G20 from Chile: "I would hope that the protesters give us a chance, listen to what we have to say, and hopefully we can make it clear to them that we're going to walk away from this G20 meeting with some concrete proposals," he said.

In today's TNR slideshow, we explore how European cities are responding to the summit.

-- Elizabeth Sher