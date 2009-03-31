500 Days Of Zooey

Having earlier today inflicted upon readers the horrors, intentional and not-so, of the C Me Dance trailer, I though it would be only fair to offer a cinematic palate cleanser. While it may not be quite up to the miniature magnificence of Spike Jonze's Where the Wild Things Are preview, the trailer for this year's Fox Searchlight super-indie, (500) Days of Summer, looks to be the Zooey Deschanel vehicle for which I've been waiting since watching her steal the last few scenes of Almost Famous nearly a decade ago.

Anyone lucky enough to be attending the Wisconsin Film Festival can see the movie later this week. The rest of us will have to wait until July. Let the Hall & Oates revival begin!

--Christopher Orr

