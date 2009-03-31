Excellence In Film

Happy-Go-Lucky focuses on very different but no less profound issues of human life -- in particular, on the mysteriousness of happiness. On one level, the film's title describes the cloudlessly sunny disposition of the movie central character, the fittingly named Poppy (played by Sally Hawkins), who bounces effervescently through her life as an elementary school teacher in North London with a constant spring in her step and smile on her face. But the title also refers to the elusive and seemingly significant connection between happiness and luck. The two concepts share etymological roots, and sometimes even get expressed with the same word, in many languages. We usually assume that the concepts are linked by the dependence of happiness on luck. Yet writer and director Mike Leigh clearly means us to ponder the possibility that it can work the other way around -- that those who assume the best of others, who look on the bright side of life, and who enjoy the simple pleasures of being in the world might be better equipped to flourish and thrive. What if happiness, in other words, can produce its own luck?

Given the subject-matter, one might expect the film to end up being unbearably cloying and cute -- a cockney version of Amelie perhaps. That's certainly what I expected. But remarkably, Leigh manages to balance Poppy's sweetness with the toughness that the best of his previous films (Secrets and Lies, Vera Drake) have conditioned us to expect from him. Sure, there are moments when we roll our eyes and find ourselves becoming annoyed at Poppy's giggling and silliness. Yet we also notice that this is precisely the way many of the people in Poppy's life react to her, lashing out with an unattractive mixture of jealousy, envy, and resentment -- and even, in the case of Poppy's terrifyingly volatile driving instructor (played by Eddie Marsan, in an explosive performance), furious hatred. Nothing, it seems, is quite so effective at making us unhappy -- or at showing us how unhappy we've been all along -- than observing someone else's happiness up close.

But as powerful and moving as these two movies are, neither of them can compare to the emotional and intellectual power of the third and best film -- Synecdoche, New York. The latter is so much stranger and so much more outrageously ambitious than either of the other movies that it seems unjust to measure them by the same standard. For all their accomplishments, Rachel Getting Married and Happy-Go-Lucky use traditional narrative structures to explore traditional psychological themes. Synecdoche, by contrast, abandons traditional narrative and adopts in its place a sort of extra-rational dream logic that plunges us into the darkest depths of its protagonist's psyche. Imagine the greatest films of mid-period Woody Allen (Annie Hall, Hannah and Her Sisters, Husbands and Wives, Deconstructing Harry) crossed with the haunting, apocalyptic incoherence of Beckett's Endgame and you'll begin to sense what writer and director Charlie Kaufman has achieved with this astonishing film. (Kaufman's complex and inventive scripts for Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind were in many ways a preparation for Synecdoche, but they only hinted at its scope and creativity.)



David Lynch tried for something along these lines in Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart, but the effect was far less moving because the characters never felt, or behaved, like real human beings; instead, they acted like specimens in a cinematic experiment. The result was impressive, but only in a technical sense. Synecdoche is technically impressive, too -- and all the more so because it's Kaufman's directorial debut -- but the execution at every point is placed at the service of exploring one man's conscious and unconscious life in almost obsessive detail.

The man is playwright Caden Cotard (played by the immensely talented Philip Seymour Hoffman). As the film opens, Caden's marriage to artist Adele Lack (Catherine Keener) is falling apart. By the film's 30-minute mark, she's fled to Europe with their four-year-old daughter Olive, leaving Caden to cope on his own with an ever-growing list of mysterious and alarming medical conditions, but also freeing him up (with the help of a conveniently timed Genius Grant from the MacArthur Foundation) to devote his life to producing a truly great work of art.