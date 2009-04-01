Fritz Henderson, Everyman

The Journal did an interview with the new GM CEO. Sounds like he's eager to establish his regular-guy bona fides:

For part of his time overseas, his wife and two daughters lived in Miami. After he became CFO in 2005, he flew home from Detroit on commercial flights on weekends. That ended recently when he moved his family, and five cats, to a Detroit suburb.

He's still flying commercial now that GM has sold its corporate jets. Last month, to get to the Geneva car show, he passed on a direct flight and sat through a layover in Amsterdam. In Geneva, he stayed at a Ramada airport hotel.