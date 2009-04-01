The Single Biggest Issue That Could Undermine Reform

But it will take many years to pinpint and then reduce most of that excess. That means the government must find some other source of money to pay for universal coverage, at least for the time being.

Exactly how much money the government will need to find still isn't clear; it will depend, in large part, on legislative details yet to be determined. How quickly do we try to make coverage universal--over the course of two years or, say, six? How generous are the benefits all plans must provide? And how should we account for possible savings from changes in the way we deliver medical care?

But it's safe to assume that guaranteeing solid insurance coverage for everybody--including both those who are now uninsured and those whose insurance coverage is unreliable--will cost more than $1 trillion over ten years. Many experts think it will cost a great deal more.

President Obama, in his budget outline, put forward two ideas for raising this money. One was a reduction in the income tax deductions upper-income Americans take for charitable contributions. The other was reforms to the health care system itself, including elimination of the excessive payments government makes to some private insurers participating in Medicare.

But that only amounted to $634 billion, or around half (maybe less) of what it will take to get to full coverage--a fact Obama openly acknowledged. He pledged to work with Congress on finding the rest but, already, the task is proving more difficult than it first seemed. Even key reform allies, like Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus, have indicated they don't like the deduction shift.