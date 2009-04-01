Today At Tnr (wednesday April 1, 2009)

-
Vote Of Confidence: How The Tight Election In New York Yesterday Will Help Obama, by John B. Judis
-
Bush Fundamentally Misunderstood The Iranian Regime--Will Obama Fall Into The Same Trap? by Laura Secor
-
Reading 'Lolita' In The Big House: A Defense Of Liberal Arts Education, Coming From The Unlikeliest Of Places, by Leon Botstein
-
TNRtv: Time For The U.S. To Stop Calling Mexico A Failed State And Take A Long, Hard Look In The Mirror, by Enrique Krauze
-
Why I'm Enthused About Obama's Auto Plan--And Why I'm Worried, by John Paul MacDuffie
-
What Went Wrong At AIG? A New Theory For Why The Financial Giant Collapsed. by Noam Scheiber
-
The New Obama Afghanistan-Pakistan Strategy Redefines Counter-Terrorism--But It Doesn't Go Far Enough, by Andrew Exum
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.