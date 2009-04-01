Even Fellow Wingers Are Ripping On Palin

I've always considered Bobby Eberle's GOPUSA to be among the prime outlets for the wingiest of wing nuts--meaning they're precisely the demographic inclined to champion Gov. Sarah Palin in any future run for national office. So you know things are grim when Eberle devotes one of his lengthy email dispatches to tweaking Palin and her people for being unreliable, unprofessional, and embarrassingly bush league: "Gov. Palin: Just Pencil Me In"

It's so hard to find a dependable demagogue to run for office these days.

--Michelle Cottle

