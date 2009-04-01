A Date With The Queen

As the First Couple continues their first visit across the pond, they took a break this afternoon from diplomatic talks to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II. According to the BBC, and as Jon pointed out below, Obama gave the Queen an iPod with footage of her 2007 visit to the U.S. and the Queen gave Obama what she gives all visiting dignitaries, a silver framed photograph of herself and her husband.

This meeting places Obama in a long line of former presidents who have met with the royal Brit. From Truman to Obama, the Queen has now met 11 of the last 12 U.S. presidents (all but LBJ). Check out today's TNR slideshow to see the presidents and the royal.

--Amanda Silverman