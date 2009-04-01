Hey Al, What The Hell Took You So Long!?

With that outcome now seemingly preordained, the question is: Did it really have to take this long? Believe it or not, I think the answer is probably yes. And for that, you can blame two people: Roland Burris and the geniuses who wrote Minnesota's election laws.

First, Burris. When Senate Democrats were trying to figure out a way to avoid seating him after Blago selected him as Obama's replacement last January, they focused on one thing: his certificate of appointment, or lack thereof. Because only Blago had signed the document--and not Illinois's Secretary of State Jesse White--the secretary of the senate, presumably working at the behest of Harry Reid and Dick Durbin, refused to seat him on January 5, citing Senate Rule 2, which requires that the certificate be signed by the state's governor and its secretary of state. But after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that Burris didn't need White's signature for his certificate of appointment to be valid--only Blago's--the Senate Dems relented and agreed to seat him on January 12. In other words, the matter of whether or not to seat Burris hinged on his certificate of appointment.

Which brings us to the people who wrote Minnesota's election laws. Minnesota is one of the only states in which a certificate of election isn't issued until any and all legal challenges to that election are dealt with. (For instance, although Mary Landrieu's election victory in Louisiana's 1996 U.S. Senate race was challenged in the state courts by her opponent, Louisiana still gave her an election certificate--which is what allowed Senate Dems to seat her provisionally, until her opponents legal challenge was resolved.) So, even though Minnesota's state canvassing board certified that Franken led Coleman by 225 votes on January 5, Coleman's legal challenge prevented Franken, under Minnesota election law, from actually getting an election certificate. And with Senate Democrats at that very moment refusing to seat Burris because they said he lacked a valid certificate, there was no way, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide, that they could realistically try to seat Franken, who also lacked one, without Republicans filibustering, and not illegitimately. Hence the delay while we waited for Coleman to exhaust his legal challenges.

Of course, there is one final potential stumbling block to Franken getting that certificate of election: Tim Pawlenty. What happens if, even after the Minnesota Supreme Court rules in Franken's favor, the state's Republican governor refuses to sign the certificate. It's doubtful Pawlenty would do that--he does have a gubernatorial reelection coming up in 2010, not to mention a potential presidential bid in 2012--but, just in case he does hesitate, you're already seeing Democrats turn up the pressure on him with arguments that Minnesota is suffering without two voices in the Senate. And that's an argument you don't need a law degree to understand.



--Jason Zengerle

