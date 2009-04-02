Today At Tnr (april 2, 2009)

-
After Gaza: The Coarsening Of Israel's Conscience And The Collapse Of Its Diplomatic Imagination, by Leon Wieseltier
Why Roland Burris Is To Blame For Al Franken's Long-Delayed Senate Seating, by Jason Zengerle
The Single Biggest Issue That Could Undermine Health Care Reform. (It's Green.) by Jonathan Cohn
Does Wall Street REALLY Have That Much Power Over Administration Policy? by Noam Scheiber
What Is Obama-ism? Boldness Wrapped In Caution Rooted In An Ambivalent Relationship To The Status Quo, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
Bush Fundamentally Misunderstood The Iranian Regime--Will Obama Fall Into The Same Trap? by Laura Secor
