Photo Of The Day





An activist of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the party of former premier Nawaz Sharif, distributes sweets to commuters during a celebration on a street after a court verdict in Lahore on March 31, 2009. Pakistan suspended a court ban on Sharif, the opposition leader, and reinstated his party's government in a key province, in a move likely to ease political tensions in the troubled country. The court February 25 decision to disqualify Sharif and his brother from contesting elections and holding office sparked mass nationwide protests. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley

