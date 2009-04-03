Today At Tnr (april 3, 2009)

-
Rot In Basketball Paradise: Why Did New York Stop Growing NBA Stars? by Jason Zengerle
-
The G20 Fallout: Finding The Gaps Between What Obama Wanted And What He Actually Got, by Barron YoungSmith
-
‘Sin Nombre' and 'Adventureland': Two Of The Year's Best Movies So Far, And They Couldn't Be More Different, by Christopher Orr
-
Jim Cooper, The Quintessential Blue Dog, Barks Back. RUFF! by Jonathan Cohn
-
Did The Armenian Genocide Have Its Own Primo Levi? by Adam Kirsch
-
Why Is Bill Kristol Helping Barack Obama With His Foreign Policy Agenda? by Barron YoungSmith
-
Washington Diarist: A Coarsening Of Israel's Conscience And A Collapse Of Its Diplomatic Imagination, by Leon Wieseltier
