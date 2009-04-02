The Great Gay Marriage Debate: Round Three

Rod's first response was to say that he holds his views because Christian scripture and tradition forbid homosexuality. In response, I pointed out that Christian scripture and tradition forbid and command lots of things that contemporary Christians (including orthodox/traditionalist Christians like Rod) ignore, discount, or explain away. In other words, appealing to scripture and tradition is insufficient to answer the question I posed. Rod still needs to provide an argument about why scripture and tradition are right to denounce homosexuality.



What is that argument? Well, first Rod claimed that the acceptance of homosexuality would signal the culmination of the "nihilistic" sexual revolution. I disputed that in my second post, as did Andrew in his. (TNR's Christopher Orr also chimed in with some strong posts of his own here and here.) I have to admit that I consider these arguments to be pretty decisive -- and I see nothing in Rod's subsequent posts (like this one, for example) to dispute them. To be sure, Rod continues to make assertions, but (as far as I can tell) he's stopped talking about, let alone arguing for, his assumptions. In other words, he's taking for granted that it's right to denounce homosexuality instead of explaining why it's right to denounce homosexuality. What follows, then, is my attempt to tease out two of these assumptions and explain why I reject them. That is, I'm going to make Rod's argument for him and then explain why I don't think it's persuasive. If I do a bad job of the first part, I trust Rod will correct me in a later post.



First, Rod seems to hold that homosexuality is contrary to (human) nature. Now, as Andrew and many others have argued, homosexuality is pervasive in nature, so this argument assumes that there is something fundamentally distinctive about human nature that precludes homosexuality. Rod and other social conservatives tend to believe that this human distinctiveness can be traced to God and the transcendent ends he assigns to us -- above all, procreation. In other words, homosexuality is wrong because it's sexual behavior cut off from the possibility of making babies.

Now, critics of this view often dive right into the trenches and start disputing claims: What about sex between sterile heterosexual couples? Is that also contrary to nature? And for that matter, don't fertile heterosexual couples engage in all kinds of sexual activities that don't lead to procreation? Aren't we all sodomists now?

These are valuable objections, but I'm going to side-step them, and not only because they've been made many times before. I'm also going to side-step them because I don't think they go to the heart of the matter. To do that, we need to ask Rod how he knows that God has given humanity the teleological goal of procreation. We've seen that it can't just be because scripture and tradition say so. Perhaps, then, it's based on a revelation? But if so, how can Rod convince those of us who haven't experienced such a revelation that it's wrong to act on homosexual desires? (Contrary to what Rod might think, this isn't an example of an insidious "emotivism" -- MacIntyre's catch-all term for deep moral disagreement in modern America. If one group of citizens base their moral beliefs on a revelation that the rest of their fellow citizens haven't experienced, the problem isn't emotivism. It's revelation.)