The U.n.: Compensation By Way Of Pagaentry

We shall know soon enough whether this struggle to exclude ugly sentiments can be expanded to something positive. I myself believe that it can't, and that there will be serious reversals in Geneva in the next few weeks. One thing is already clear, and it is the great regress mankind has experienced since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights some six decades ago. Eleanor Roosevelt looks down from heaven upon us all with dismay.

The structure of the international system is chaos. This is both oxymoronic and true. Yes, I suppose that something concrete occurs in the International Labor Organizations, the Food and Agricultural Organization, even the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, each of them immensely bloated and given mostly to convening conferences in nice world capitols. Why else would anyone come?

The symbolic totem of the U.N. is the General Assembly which convenes every autumn in New York. (Imagine if the General Assembly fest would be held in Lagos.) There are 192 member states encompassing Andorra to Vatican City, including Nauru and Vanuatu. I do not mean these allusions as dismissive. The Holy See does have, despite Stalin's ridicule, the equivalent of several tank divisions. The assembly's roster includes every member of the League of of the Islamic Conference, numbering 55 (plus non-state "Palestine,") only a few being real nation-states and barely two (Turkey and Indonesia) functioning as reasonable democracies. There is the thick soup of the League of Arab States, 21 states (plus again the symbolic presence of Palestine), none of them countable as either nation-states or democracies. Most of the other states in the G.A. are also illegitimate on any reasonable index of whether they in some way conform to modern conceptions of representative government. Which is why I have my doubts about international law in the first place.

The annual fall fuss in New York is to compensate by pageantry for the lack of practical political work. And it is a pageant, although the parade of spokespeople to the lectern no longer includes many men dressed up in what might be Marimeko dresses. (These folk shop now at Gucci's, and it and its soignee Fifth Avenue competitors are anxiously waiting through the next six months for their arrival.) The fact is, though, that we are lucky that no real politics is done when everyone gathers on the west bank of the East River. The president of the assembly is a Roman Catholic "liberation theologian" direct from Sandinista ranks, Miguel d'Escoto Brockmann. He does not disguise his hatred for the U.S. and for Israel. He reeks of it. He also does not disguise his affections for Hamas and other "progressive" actors in world politics. D'Escoto's election was proof that the assembly was no venue for anything but rabid ideological politics. What I am waiting for is a sign from Rice that she recognizes this fact...and not try to ignore it away.

The Security Council is in a way a very different phenomenon. Country by country, it is a more reasonable grouping, 10 of its 15 member- states in the present configuration being at least reasonable democracies. The rub here is that five of these are "permanent" members and each has a veto power. Given the issues brought before the council the fact of the veto moves it either to meaningless agreement or to what John C. Calhoun in another context (but not so different a context) called "nullification." Meaningless agreement comes about when the "big five" have so carefully constructed the language of a Security Council resolution that it will come to nothing. Darfur is just one instance but perhaps the most obscene instance in recent years in which the Council has made verbal gestures calling for this and for that but mandating nothing. And the fact is that it can mandate nothing but nothing.