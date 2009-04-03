From Don Young's Lips To God's Ears

Ted Stevens: You just had your corruption conviction voided, what are you going to do next? Your old pal Don Young has a suggestion (and it's not going to Disney World):

"Personally I'd like to see him run for governor, and that's my personal feeling," Young told the Alaska Public Radio Network on Thursday. "So, we'll see what happens down the line. He probably won't, but I think that would be a great way to cap off a great career as being the governor of the state of Alaska."

Maybe that's why Sarah Palin wants Mark Begich to give his Senate seat back to Stevens: less competition.

P.S. Young's comments do serve as a reminder that, before her disastrous stint as McCain's running mate and her current role as right-wing idol, Palin was actually viewed as a reformer in Alaska, and thus hated by the state's old political guard.

--Jason Zengerle

