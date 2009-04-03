Hands Off The Students' Porn!

Now, I know porn is a touchy issue on both the left and the right. And I'm sure many Maryland taxpayers wouldn't want their dollars going to fund such fare. But let us consider a few factors:

1. Activities at the school's student union are not funded with state money. And while some student union events are funded using student activity fees (which might tick parents off), the costs of this particular offering were to have been covered by ticket sales.

2. This would hardly be the first time porn popped up at the school. The WaPo reports that, some time in the '80s or '90s, the soft-core series "Take It Off at the Hoff" was shown. And before that: Deep Throat--a timeless classic if ever there was one.

3. In conjunction with the movie, the school has arranged for a rep from Planned Parenthood to come talk about safe sex. (Alas, the pirates don't have much use for the love glove. But, really, what would you expect?)

4. Even if you completely agree with Senator Harris that porn is "poison," we're talking about college students here--ranging in age from, what, 18 to 23+--not middle schoolers. This late in the school term, it's unlikely you can find more than a couple of U. Md students who are still minors and so arguably subject to such blatant paternalism. Instead of having moralistic lawmakers financially blackmailing colleges, wouldn't it be better to allow such showings but encourage schools to organize discussions surrounding the eternal porn controversy?