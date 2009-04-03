Photo Of The Day

A U.S. Marine patrols down a road on April 1, 2009 in Now Zad in Helmand province Afghanistan. Taliban fighters have laid IEDs throughout the abandoned city, and U.S. forces there usually patrol behind a mine sweeper in single file or 'Ranger file' to avoid stepping on the hidden explosives. The civilian population fled the city during previous fighting, leaving a ghost town, now a battle ground between Taliban fighters and U.S. Marines from Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley

