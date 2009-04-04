Why The Geithner Plan Isn't *that* Bad A Deal For Taxpayers

The economists at Goldman Sachs modeled how the Geithner plan would work for the banks' subprime loans and came up with some useful conclusions (not online, alas). The first is that government financing could increase the price investors are willing to pay for the "toxic" loans by as much as 50 percent, if not more. Second, because the banks still value these loans at 91 cents on the dollar (on average), even a 50-percent increase in willingness to pay won't result in a sale in many cases. Third, if the banks do end up selling, it will have to be at well-below 91 cents on the dollar, which will create huge losses and require the banks to seek a lot more capital, probably from the government.* (As I've suggested before, this could be precisely what Treasury wants--it'll quantify the size of the hole and make it easier to make the case to Congress.)

Then there's this point, which is very important. In a nutshell, Goldman shows why the Geithner plan won't be as bad a deal for taxpayers as all the teeth-gnashing suggests: