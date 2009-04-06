A Club No Ordinary Harvard Ex-president Could Join

Wow, talk about hard-asses. The Times' fascinating story on Larry Summers's stint at D.E. Shaw, the hedge fund that made him a wealthy man, includes this intriguing nugget:

Then a young Harvard graduate named Julius Gaudio, whom Mr. Summers had met at alumni events, raised another possibility: D.E. Shaw, where Mr. Gaudio is a managing director. As part of Shaw’s rigorous screening process — the firm accepts perhaps one out of every 500 applicants — Mr. Summers was asked to solve math puzzles. He passed, and the job was his. [emphasis added.]

Really? Math puzzles? You wouldn't accept, say, a Bates Clark Medal instead?

--Noam Scheiber