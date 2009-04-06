No One's Job Is Safe

Yesterday, our five-year-old son, Tom, and his three-year-old sister, Alex, spent much of the afternoon playing in the sandbox we'd just opened up for Spring. They eventually decided they needed a name for their joint digging enterprise, and Alex suggested "the dynamic duo."

Tom explained that Batman and Robin were the dynamic duo "because they save people." Alex continued to insist on the name. Finally, Tom--who to the best of my knowledge has not been following the employment news--came to a solution: "We're the dynamic duo who lost our jobs saving people, and now we're diggers."

--Christopher Orr

