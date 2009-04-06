Let Obama Sleep!

It's a small thing but did Robert Gibbs really need to wake Obama at 4:30 am with news of the North Korean missile launch? We knew the launch was coming and Obama had no imminent decision to make. Waking the president to tell him things so he can return to a troubled sleep that leaves him less sharp the next morning strikes me as a PR-oriented tradition we can do without.

That said it might have been funny had it been Hillary Clinton herself who had to place that first "3am call" to Obama....



--Michael Crowley

