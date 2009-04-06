Did Cuomo Know About The Aig Bonuses Last Fall?

Tom Edsall sifts through the evidence here. One intriguing piece of the picture:

One of the AIG officials most concerned with the employee retention plan was William Dooley, head of AIG's financial services division (AIGFP). Dooley oversees the division that engaged in the transactions - credit default swaps -- widely viewed as the cause of the collapse of AIG.

In an October 22, 2008 email obtained by the Huffington Post -- the authenticity of which was affirmed by AIG Senior VP for Communications Nicholas J. Ashooh -- Dooley sought to reassure his staff: many staffers were depending on bonuses for their entire yearly income , having agreed to work without salary . Dooley wrote: