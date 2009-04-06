Sean Penn Doesn't Know How Lucky He Is

I was rooting for Mickey Rourke to win the Academy Award for Best Actor over Sean Penn because a) I thought his performance was more deserving, and b) an acceptance speech that in any way resembled the one he gave at the Independent Spirit Awards would have been a contender for the best Oscar moment in a generation.

What didn't occur to me until I saw the footage from this weekend's Wrestlemania--in which Rourke again displays his trademark knack for career management--is what might have happened to Penn if Rourke had taken the loss poorly:

You can keep all your actor/directors and actor/musicians. Rourke is the clearly most versatile entertainer in America today.