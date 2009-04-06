Newt's Active Fantasy Life

Newt Gingirch went on Fox News Sunday yesterday and excoriated Obama for his handling of North Korea's missile launch, saying:

I just think that it's very dangerous to have a fantasy foreign policy, and it can get you in enormous trouble. . .

Of course, just a few minutes earlier, Newt had this exchange with Chris Wallace:

WALLACE: Mr. Gingrich, before today's launch, you said the North Koreans should not be allowed to fire a missile and that the U.S., quote, "should take whatever preemptive actions are necessary." Are you saying that "President Gingrich" would have taken out that missile on the launch pad? NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Yes, I'm saying if you look at the new book by my co- author Bill Fortune called "One Second After," and you look at electromagnetic pulse capabilities, which can take out — one weapon could take out a third of the electric generating capacity of the United States. . . [snip] WALLACE: So you're saying that "President Gingrich" would have taken out that...

GINGRICH: There are — there are three or four techniques that could have been used, from unconventional forces to standoff capabilities, to say we're not going to tolerate a North Korean missile launch, period.