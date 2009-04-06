Department Of "huh?"

Okay, this is via Drudge, but still, this "analysis" article is from Reuters--and it makes no sense:

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-il has a stronger hand to squeeze concessions from global powers and keep his iron grip in place over the destitute state after launching a long-range rocket on Sunday, analysts said.



The launch was a high-stakes gamble for Kim, 67, whose stroke last August raised the first serious questions in years about his ability to lead and whether there was anyone waiting in the wings to replace him as the head of Asis's only communist dynasty.



Even though U.S. and South Korean officials said the launch was technically a failure because it did not send a satellite into space, as the North said it did, it still appears to be a boon for Kim, who has been lauded in his state's media.

First, was it really a gamble for Kim Jong-Il to launch the rocket if your analysis holds that he won even though the thing crashed into the ocean? That's the kind of bet I want to make: Heads I win, tails you lose! Second, did Kim Jong-Il really need the rocket launch to garner favorable coverage in the state-controlled media? Next thing you know Reuters will be doing a trend story on how the Juche Idea is becoming as popular as Kabbalah, given how much positive ink the former gets in the DPRK.

--Jason Zengerle

