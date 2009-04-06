Now it is possible to argue that we are all equally meritless sinners in the eyes of God (although it is hardly the case that all religions and theologies concur on this point). But does moral equality before God imply equality of merit before our fellow men? Should a God's-eye point of view structure human relations here on earth? In the world as we experience it, some people work harder to develop and exercise their gifts than others, some people are more responsible than others, and some people contribute more to the general welfare than others. If we think of ourselves as contributing nothing to these results, for good or ill, then the core of human liberty and personhood vanishes. To live human lives, we must assume that we are more than dependent variables, more than the passive outcome of external forces, whether material, social, or divine.

Another example: Rawls defines sin as the "repudiation of community," because the essence of sin--pride--distorts human relationships. There's something to this, of course, but it represents a truncated understanding of pride--and of sin itself. What about the story of Babel, where a united humanity seeks to usurp the place of God? What about Milton's Satan? Rawls seems to be saying that we sin against God if and only if we sin against man. I have neither the knowledge nor the standing to criticize this assertion from a Christian perspective, but I'm reasonably confident that most Jews would reject it. As Jews are reminded every year at Kol Nidre, oaths sworn to our fellows are one thing, oaths before God quite another.

The point is even broader: many theologies affirm a vertical relationship with God that does not pass through our horizontal relationships with one another. An understanding of God as the supreme object of human desire guided Augustine and Aquinas, and also Maimonides, arguably the greatest religious thinker Judaism has ever produced.

Although these reflections might appear wholly theological and without import for political philosophy, Cohen and Nagel point out that Rawls's communal, interpersonal conception of sin foreshadows his endorsement of a morality "defined by interpersonal relations rather than pursuit of the highest good." It points to the fragile underpinnings of a political morality that pays so much attention to fairness and so little to other purposes that animate human beings and the communities they form.

There is a thread of almost utopian optimism running through Rawls's writings. In the senior thesis he argued that in politics as well as theology and ethics, the problem is one of "controlling and ridding the world of sin." Controlling, of course; but "ridding"? Sin is here to stay, I'm afraid--a proposition I would have thought even a lapsed Protestant should be able to affirm. In his maturity, Cohen and Nagel report, Rawls could still write that if a reasonably just society is not possible, one might appropriately wonder whether "it is worthwhile for human beings to live on earth." That's true only if one stands very far away from lived experience, I'm afraid. Human beings can and mostly do find satisfaction and meaning even in desperately oppressive and unjust circumstances--in family and friends, in the arts and sciences, in religious faith and worship. Human life is more than community, and community is more than justice.