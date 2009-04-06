Tnr Slideshow: North Korea's Test Of Will

On Sunday, North Korea launched a long-range rocket, defying foreign pressure to restrain from what critics are calling a violation of its 2006 U.N. sanctions. After a week of economic and foreign policy meetings between American and European leaders, the launch served as grim reminder that "rogue states" outside the international system are still sending messages of their own.

--Katie Koch