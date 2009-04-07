Today At Tnr (april 7, 2009)

-
Shorting Reason: Can Human Psychology Explain The Current Economic Crisis? by Richard A. Posner
-
Why It's Dangerous To Think Of Politics As Being Moral, by William Galston
-
Jonathan Littell's New Novel Is One Of The Most Repugnant Books I Have Ever Read, by Ruth Franklin
-
Wait, Is Gaming The Geithner Plan Necessarily A Bad Thing? by Noam Scheiber
-
TNRtv: The Biggest Gamble By A Fed Chair In Decades, by Simon Johnson
-
When Pragmatism Becomes Hypocrisy: Will Obama Renege On His Campaign Promise To Recognize The Armenian Genocide? by Michael Crowley
-
What Barack Obama Can Learn From JetBlue, by Jacob S. Hacker and Elisabeth Jacobs
