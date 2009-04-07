Avigdor Lieberman has been the Israeli foreign minister not quite a week. And already he has spent three days in questioning by the police. That's while he's been in office. There have been dozens of times before.



With what criminal charges will he be charged? They are all tangible variations of the seven deadly sins. The most relevant of these is gluttony. Lieberman is a gluttonous man: anything to make money. He has not been accused--I don't think--of commercial traffic in women. But I wouldn't be a bit surprised if that, too, were to appear on his bill of particulars.



As I read the newspapers, Lieberman will be indicted -and very soon. He won't be able to conduct foreign policy from jail or, for that matter, as soon as he has been charged.



Blessed is the righteous judge.