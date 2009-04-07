The Recession: Crimping Our Ability To Steal Foreign Brainpower

Slightly troubling report in the Journal today about grad school applications:

[F]oreigners' applications for 2009 graduate-school admissions rose 4% from the year before. That compares with increases of 6% in 2008, 9% in 2007 and 12% in 2006. Foreigners' applications to universities that offer doctoral programs rose 5%, but foreigners' applications declined 17% at universities that offer master's as their highest degree. ...

The council survey of U.S. institutions, which fielded more than 400,000 applications in all, showed growth of applications from China along with the Middle East and Turkey, up 16% and 20% from 2008, respectively. But applications from India and South Korea fell 9% and 7%, respectively.

"The global economy is really impacting students' ability to come to the United States," Ms. Stewart [president of the Council of Graduate Schools] noted. "Students in India are now finding it difficult to borrow money."