This Is Not Britain. For Better And For Worse.

The federal regulators could merely do what the British regulators do: - Constantly reduce the compensation of doctors and all other skilled health care providers. (As domestically trained American doctors would become scarcer, more not-as-well-trained foreign doctors would be needed). - Limit the availability of medical technology. (in Canada, patients have to wait months for MRIs, so those who can do so come to America for immediate diagnostic services.) - Ration available treatment to fit the federal budget requirements. The universal digitalized health data could be used to justify non-treatment on a cost-benefit basis. For example, hip replacement for older people could be denied because they would be unlikely to live long enough to justify the expense.

Well, sure, federal regulators could do that. But would they?

Not likely. A key difference between the Britain and the U.S. is the resources each country devotes to medical care, as the chart below shows:

It's from the Commonwealth Fund, which specializes in international comparisons (and which has, full disclosure, underwritten some of my own research abroad). And in case you can't make out the labels, here's the relevant data. As of 2004, the most recent data I could find, per capta health care spending in the U.K. was $2,546. In the U.S., it was $6,102.

(The bar for the U.K. is third from the right; the bar for the U.S. is the really big one all the way on the left.)