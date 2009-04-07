Nuggets From The Nyt Poll

Some interesting data buried in that New York Times poll today:

--Sixty percent of respondents prefer trade restrictions to protect domestic industry over free trade that could give foreign competition an advantage.

--Just 39 percent of Americans favor increasing our troop commitment to Afghanistan. (I suspect that number won't be rising anytime soon, even as the US troop almost certainly will.)

--And, somewhat comically: The percentage of registered voters who admitted to voting for John McCain was... 25 percent.