The Future Of Christian America

Book, magazine, and newspaper publishers love headlines announcing the "end" of this or that -- because they sell books, magazines, and newspapers. And so we have this week's issue of Newsweek, announcing "The Decline and Fall of Christian America" in red letters laid-out in the shape of a cross on a black background. Powerful. Dramatic. Exciting. Chilling. Inside, the lead article, by Newsweek editor Jon Meacham, is titled "The End of Christian America." Really? Christian America is coming to an end? It seemed just a few years ago that we were on the verge of succumbing to a theocratic coup that was about to install a distinctly American form of Christian fascism. And now we're living through the end of Christian America? So soon? I'm so relieved! I better buy this issue of Newsweek and read that story!

But wait: Don't bother. Not only can you read the article online for free, but what you'll find if you plow through its 4,000 or so words is nothing very remarkable. Meacham quotes some widely reported statistics: For instance, 8 percent of Americans in 1990 claimed no religious affiliation, whereas now 15 percent do. Over that same 18-year period, the number of self-identified Christians has fallen 10 percentage points, from 86 to 76 percent. That's right, over four-fifths of Americans used to call themselves Christians, while now merely three-quarters of them do. And that means we're living through the end of Christian America. Or something. Eventually. Down the road. If trends continue unchanged for a very long time. I guess.

All snarking aside, what Meacham's statistics show is something far less monumental (and far more interesting) than his headline would have us believe. Fights over the role of religion in American public life nearly always concern the question of how much theology, and what style of theology, can and should be incorporated into the nation's civil religion. Will it be the theology of liberal (mainline) Protestantism, as it was through the middle decades of the twentieth century? (Meacham seems to favor a return to something along these lines.) Or will it be a synthesis of traditionalist evangelical Protestantism and orthodox Roman Catholicism, as the religious right has advocated over the past decade or so? As we learned during the presidency of George W. Bush, the problem with the latter option is that makes huge numbers of Americans (including non-Christians, those Christians who are less fervently religious, and those who aren't particularly religious at all) feel like second-class citizens for failing to conform to traditionalist Catholic-Christian moral teaching. And that has produced a backlash. Somewhat fewer Americans are identifying as Christians; somewhat more are identifying as secular. And even those who remain religiously traditionalist are a bit less likely to believe that they should work for the transformation of the nation through the medium of electoral politics.

To my mind, these are all encouraging trends. (Though they are merely trends, and so could be reversed given the right circumstances.) And yet they leave the most important and interesting question unanswered: What will provide the theological content of the nation's civil religion now that the "mere orthodoxy" of the evangelical-Catholic alliance has proven unsuitable for a pluralistic nation of 300 million people? To my mind, the most likely and salutary option is moralistic therapeutic deism. Here is the core of its (Rousseauian) catechism, in the words of sociologist Christian Smith: