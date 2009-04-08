Today At Tnr (april 8, 2009)

-
Dropping The Smart Bomb: Why Obama's Stance On Nukes Makes Me Sleep Better At Night, by J. Peter Scoblic
-
Hannity Vs. Beck. Boehner Vs. Cantor. What's With All The GOP In-Fighting? by Christopher Orr
-
Who Are The Winners And Losers In The Latest Defense Budget? by Sahil Mahtani, Amanda Silverman, and Alexander Wolf
-
TNRtv: Why It's Finally Time To Let The Iraqis Control Iraq, by Brian Katulis
-
Fujimori's End: How A Once-Untouchable Strongman Was Brought Low, by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
-
A Leading Light Of The Chicago School Questions Friedman, Praises Keynes, And Evaluates Obama, by Richard A. Posner
-
Why It's Dangerous To Think Of Politics As A Moral Exercise, by William Galston
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.