Gay Marriage And The Right

A (admittedly unscientific) poll of readers of the blog Hot Air (founder: Michelle Malkin), finds that 43 percent "like" the Vermont legislature's override of Governor Jim Douglas's gay marriage veto, and 36 percent more "don't like it, but accept it in the name of federalism." Only 21 percent call it "another reminder that we need a Federal Marriage Amendment." The poll is ongoing, so the numbers will presumably change. Still, it's a surprising result, and a sign that acceptance of gay marriage is making strides even on the right.

--Christopher Orr

