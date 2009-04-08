From The White House Press Office

Reprinted without comment:
For Immediate Release
April 8, 2009
Readout on President Obama’s Phone Call to Congratulate UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams:
Last night, aboard Air Force One, President Obama called University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams to congratulate him on his team’s victory over Michigan State in the NCAA National Championship basketball game in Detroit. Listed below is a read-out on the phone call from White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs:
“The President offered Coach Williams his congratulations and thanked him and his team for vindicating him in front of the entire country. The President told him he’d done a great job and asked the Coach to tell the players how proud he was of them and that he looked forward to seeing them at the White House soon.”
--Jason Zengerle