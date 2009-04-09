Today At Tnr (april 9, 2009)

-
Prime Minister Of WTF: What Makes Italy's Silvio Berlusconi Say The Ridiculous Things He Says? by Alexander Stille
Can AEI's Sunny New Leader Referee The Current GOP Cage-Match? by Marin Cogan
In Praise Of Nancy Pelosi. For Real. by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
A Passover Reflection: Gay Rights, New Freedoms, And Long-Standing Prejudices, by Richard Just
Why Offshore Drilling Can Wait, by Michael A. Livermore
Universal Health Care Won't Turn Us Into Britain--For Better And For Worse, by Jonathan Cohn
Dropping The Smart Bomb: Why Obama's Stance On Nukes Makes Me Sleep Better At Night, by J. Peter Scoblic
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.